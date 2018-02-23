MADISON, Wis. — A driver who was drunk and on drugs when he struck and killed a University of Wisconsin-Madison student has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Kong Vang, of Fitchburg, apologized to friends and colleagues of Wendy Huai before he was sentenced Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court. The 24-year-old student was out to dinner with a friend to celebrate her master's degree when Vang's SUV careened around a corner, jumped a curb and struck the two last April. Huai suffered fatal injuries.

Vang earlier pleaded no contest to homicide by drunken driving, reckless endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.

He was also ordered to serve six years of extended supervision and pay about $80,000 in restitution.