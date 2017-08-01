Ten years ago today the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis suddenly plunged into the Mississippi River. It had been a typical evening rush hour and the bridge was crowded with bumper to bumper traffic.
Dozens of cars plunged into the water leaving dazed commuters scrambling for their lives. Thirteen people died and 145 were injured.
Then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty called it a “catastrophe of historic proportions for Minnesota.” The National Transportation Safety Board eventually cited a design flaw as the likely cause of the collapse.
In the decade since the collapse, survivors have found a renewed purpose.
Today Minneapolis firefighters and emergency responders will permanently place a piece of the wreckage at their Emergency Operations Center as a reminder of their dedication and service that day.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.