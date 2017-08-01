Gallery: Minnesota Twins players observe a moment of silence for those who may have been injured or killed in the collapse of the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis before a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2007, in Minneapolis. The entire span of the I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River collapsed during evening rush hour Wednesday, sending vehicles, tons of concrete and twisted metal crashing into the water.

Gallery: The Holiday Inn Metrodome was set up Wednesdsay night as a clearing house for information for families hoping to learn anything about loved ones who may have been involved in the I-35W bridge collapse. In this photo, Kristi Foster was at the Holiday Inn Metrodome with her mother, Leslie, hoping to learn anything she could about her brother, Kirk, and his girlfriend, Krystle Webb. They frequently travel the bridge and aren't at home yet.

Gallery: This video frame grab shows a burning tractor trailor at the scene of a collapsed bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Gallery: Looking north at construction of the Interstate Hwy 35W bridge, July 1967.

Gallery: Looking toward the east bank from the west bank of the Mississippi River. Part of the lower St. Anthony lock is in the in foreground.

Gallery: A rescue worker enters a car in the water to search for a victim after the collapse.

Gallery: A photograph from the north end of the bridge.

Gallery: Emergency personnel haul away a victim of the bridge collapse on a stretcher.

Gallery: A view of the collapsed bridge from the north side, looking toward Dinkytown.

Gallery: Collapsed north end of the bridge over railroad tracks.

Gallery: Collapsed north end of the bridge, over railraod tracks, the fire truck is on the 10th Street bridge.

Gallery: The wreckage on the west end of the bridge.

Gallery: A photo from the north end of the bridge.

Gallery: Looking at East Bank end of the collapsed I-35W bridge as seen from the West Bank.

Gallery: A scene from near the bridge collapse.

Gallery: Looking at west bank end of the collapsed I-35W bridge as seen from West River Parkway.

Gallery: Residents flocked to the scene to get a glimpse of the bridge collapse from the southeast side of the bridge.

Gallery: People await rescue from the East Bank end of the collapsed bridge in the Mississippi River.

Gallery: Rescuers work at the scene of the bridge collapse..

Gallery: Rescuers work to assist victims at the base of the bridge collapse.

Gallery: An unidentified victim from the collapse of the bridge receives assistance.

Gallery: An injured woman is assisted on the sidewalk along the West River Parkway after a portion of the I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River collapsed during the evening rush hour.

Gallery: Priests who identified themselves as being from the St. Paul Archdiocese watch rescue efforts at the scene where the I-35W bridge collapsed over the Mississippi River.

Gallery: Jonah Travis, Gail Dodd and Robert Ndondolay watch rescue workers and fire crews working on the wreckage of the 35W bridge collapse from an apartment on the 18th floor of the Riverview appartment on the south east side of the bridge.

Gallery: Stunned onlookers can't believe what they are seeing as they look out at the fallen I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River.

Gallery: Firefighters gather on the west side of the the I-35W bridge after a portion collapsed into the Mississippi River during the evening rush hour in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Cars are among the debris in the river at the scene where the 35W bridge collapsed.

Gallery: A scene from above the bridge collapse.

Gallery: Emergency workers carry the body of a victim from the scene of a bridge collapse on 35W across the Mississippi River.

Gallery: Smoke billows from the west end of the collapsed bridge.

Gallery: Minneapolis Police Chief Tim Dolan, center, Gov. Tim Pawlenty (left) and Mayor R.T. Rybak talked to reporters after the collapse of the I-35W bridge.

Gallery: A collapsed portion of the I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River.

Gallery: The I-35W bridge after it collapsed.

Gallery: A rescue worker prepares to search a submerged vehicle after the Interstate I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River collapsed Wednesday.

Gallery: An unidentified person, front, sits on the collapsed decking of the Interstate I-35W bridge in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Melissa Hughes clutches a child near the scene of the I-35W bridge collapse; Melissa was driving the red car in the background.

Gallery: Collapsed sections of the I-35W bridge lie in and next to the Mississippi River.

Ten years ago today the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis suddenly plunged into the Mississippi River. It had been a typical evening rush hour and the bridge was crowded with bumper to bumper traffic.

Dozens of cars plunged into the water leaving dazed commuters scrambling for their lives. Thirteen people died and 145 were injured.

Then-Gov. Tim Pawlenty called it a “catastrophe of historic proportions for Minnesota.” The National Transportation Safety Board eventually cited a design flaw as the likely cause of the collapse.

In the decade since the collapse, survivors have found a renewed purpose.

Today Minneapolis firefighters and emergency responders will permanently place a piece of the wreckage at their Emergency Operations Center as a reminder of their dedication and service that day.