CONAKRY, Guinea — Mariam Bobo Bah talks through tears as she remembers the brutal stadium massacre of more than 150 protesters in Guinea's capital a decade ago, saying she still has trouble finding herself.

"When the military opened fire on the crowd on Sept. 28, 2009, there was blood everywhere," she said.

Several hundred soldiers that day stormed the national stadium with tear gas and bullets where protesters were denouncing a presidential bid by then-coup leader Moussa "Dadis" Camara. He had seized power in December 2008 after the death of Guinea's longtime dictator and had pledged not to run in elections.

The soldiers blocked exits and methodically opened fire. At least 109 people were sexually assaulted, with some soldiers using bayonets or batons.

A decade later, families still await justice.