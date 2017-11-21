An Apple Valley man received a 10-year term after admitting he was drunk when he topped 70 mph on a Minneapolis city street before smashing into a singer on her way to give a voice lesson.

Israel Delos Santos, 30, was sentenced Friday in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death on June 1 of Krista L. Sandstrom, 47, of St. Paul. Two additional criminal vehicular homicide counts were dropped, including one relating to him leaving the scene of the crash, are expected to be dropped at sentencing,

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Delos Santos will serve the first 6⅓ years in prison and the balance of his term on supervised release.

Sandstrom was a member of Minnesota Chorale, the principal chorus of the Minnesota Orchestra. Away from performing, Sandstrom worked at Hennepin County Medical Center as the director of leadership and organizational development.

Her family said Sandstrom was heading to a voice lesson before audition time with the Minnesota Chorale at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church, and then back to St. Paul to watch the rest of her 11-year-old daughter’s softball game. The crash kept her from reaching the lesson.

Delos Santos, who had a dangerous driving history and no valid license, had a blood alcohol level of .21 percent, nearly three times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, when he was arrested. He told prosecutors he was so drunk he didn’t remember much of what happened.

Krista Sandstrom

He also was under intensive supervised release at the time of the crash for an armed second-degree assault conviction in 2014 in Dakota County. His criminal history also includes two convictions for drunken driving, at least six convictions for domestic abuse or assault, and four convictions for driving after having his license revoked.

Charges in the June crash say the air bag control module in his SUV logged a speed of 71 mph seconds before he ran a red light and smashed into Sandstrom’s compact car at the intersection of E. 15th Street and Park Avenue.

Two men ran from the SUV, even though witnesses tried to physically keep Delos Santos at the scene, police said. Officers soon caught up to them. The SUV’s passenger was released after speaking with authorities, while Delos Santos was taken to HCMC for his injuries and then to jail.