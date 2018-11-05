CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl has been detained in the death of an infant in northwestern Wisconsin.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk (koh-WAHL'-chek) says the girl is in juvenile custody and is expected to appear in court Monday. Authorities provided no other details about the infant's death.
Chippewa Falls is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Minneapolis.
