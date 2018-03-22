Hennepin Healthcare Clinic and Specialty Center Another consolidation effort, this time placing more than two dozen far-flung clinics and practice areas under a single, convenient roof. From the street, the colorful and welcoming six-story structure is the exact opposite of its neighbor, the colossally grim Hennepin County Medical Center, a 1975 concrete fortress that turns its back on the street with such force that, if it were a person, it would require the services of a chiropractor. This $225 million newcomer deftly connects to the city with an undulating glass facade that vividly demonstrates its purpose in a single glance. Opening late March. 715 S. 8th St., Minneapolis, clinicbuilding.org Architects: BWBR, St. Paul

Rendering of Dayton's project.

The Dayton’s Project A private investment of nearly $200 million will restore this historic megastructure (portions of which date to 1902) to its rightful place as a downtown crossroads. Most of the former department store’s 12 above-ground floors will be converted into office space, but the public will find plenty of reasons to visit, with three levels (basement, street and skyway) devoted to retail and a massive food hall. One of the project’s most appealing features — and there are many — is the way it will make the building’s key relationship to Nicollet Mall more porous and inviting. Opening in 2019. 700 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., thedaytonsproject.com Architects: Gensler & Associates, Minneapolis

Hub Minneapolis Hub Minneapolis, a 26-stort aprtment tower under construction near the U of M. If nothing else, its 284-foot height is working wonders to reduce the menacing presence of its hulking, Brutalist neighbors , the Malcolm Moos Health Sciences Tower (268 feet) and Phillips-Wangensteen Building (210 feet), arguably the state’s ugliest high-rises. But this 26-story apartment tower is more than a skyline tranquilizer. It’s a glass-sheathed, $100 million investment in urban density (when it opens this summer, its 430 units will house nearly 700 students), and its contemporary design is a welcome departure from the interchangeable low-rise apartments that have sprung up near the U. Here’s hoping that some of the dining institutions that it replaced (the Village Wok, the Big 10) will return to the building’s first floor. 311 Harvard St. SE., Mpls., hubminneapolis.com Architects: Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture, Chicago

Thrivent Financial apartment development on block bounded by 6th and 7th streets and 5th and Portland avenues.

Thrivent Financial A welcome development trend taking place in the downtown Minneapolis district now awkwardly labeled “East Town” is the steady disappearance of the lifeless parking lots that have long dominated the neighborhood. In this just-announced project, the half of the block that faces the historic Armory will be reserved for a soft-spoken home for Thrivent (the modest eight-story scale recalls the company’s beloved midcentury gem at 7th St. and 2nd Av., demolished in 1998), with a mid-2020 opening. In addition, a 150-unit apartment building and a 120-room hotel will line up along the block’s 7th Street side. The multiuse mix is reminiscent of the compact, full-block Kraus-Anderson development just to the south, which contains a headquarters for the construction firm, along with apartments, Finnegans House brewery and taproom and the opening-in-September Elliot Park Hotel. Block bounded by 6th and 7th streets and 5th and Portland Avenues. Thrivent architects: HGA, Minneapolis

Consolidated Public Office Building This parking ramp will be razed to make way for the Consolidated Public Office Building. It’s a mystery why anyone believed that a parking ramp was a suitable use for this prime address, which frames the Hennepin County Government Center’s north plaza. But after the 27-year-old ramp comes down in June, it’ll be replaced by a municipal office building that will consolidate city operations from six downtown buildings into this single user-friendly facility. The design hasn’t been finalized, but a public presentation last month wisely emphasized large, interconnected public spaces on both the street and skyway levels. Opening in 2020. 501 4th Av. S., Mpls., minneapolismn.gov/cped/officebuilding Architects: MSR, Minneapolis and Henning Larsen, New York City

Gallery: Remake of the former Barnes & Noble space on the Nicollet Mall. Gallery: Remake of the former Barnes & Noble space on the Nicollet Mall. Gallery: Remake of the former Barnes & Noble space on the Nicollet Mall. Gallery: Remake of the former Barnes & Noble space on the Nicollet Mall. Gallery: Remake of the former Barnes & Noble space on the Nicollet Mall.

RSM Plaza While the Dayton’s Project is grabbing most of the attention, this savvy remake of the former Barnes & Noble space, nearing completion, is also worth watching. On the second floor, the 20-story office tower’s clumsy skyway connection to the IDS Center has been smartly realigned, with the addition of a sunlit concourse that overlooks 8th Street. New escalators connect the skyway to an airy, two-story lobby, which also includes a prominent Nicollet Mall front door, a detail missing in the original 1969 design. Both levels will feature a handful of retail/restaurant tenants, to be announced. Best of all, a dreary and underutilized pocket park — blighted, for decades, by a cartoonish faux-Williamsburg portico — is being gutted and repurposed into an attractive outdoor gathering spot that should debut by late May. 801 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., rsmplazamsp.com Architects: Perkins+Will, Minneapolis

Theodore Wirth Park Trailhead hub

The Trailhead This public-private partnership, a collaboration between the Loppet Foundation and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, will create a year-round hub for outdoor activities in the city’s largest park. The facility will include a bike/ski/snowboard rental shop, a Cajun-themed cafe, public locker rooms and restrooms, a fitness space and a conference room. The building’s contemporary, angular design will practice what it preaches by placing an emphasis on indoor/outdoor connections. Opening this summer. Theodore Wirth Park, loppet.org Architects: HGA, Minneapolis

ST. PAUL

Gallery: Dramatic new home for the U of M's natural history museum. Gallery: Dramatic new home for the U of M's natural history museum. Gallery: Dramatic new home for the U of M's natural history museum. Gallery: Dramatic new home for the U of M's natural history museum. Gallery: Dramatic new home for the U of M's natural history museum. Gallery: Dramatic new home for the U of M's natural history museum.

Bell Museum Decades in the making, the dramatic new home of this 144-year-old natural history resource is expected to lure three times as many visitors as the museum’s former home on the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus. Strikingly clad in steel and rough-sawn white pine from northern Minnesota, the $79.2 million project not only includes galleries, labs, a planetarium and a pollinator-friendly landscape designed for learning, it also acts as a great-looking gateway to the U of M’s St. Paul campus. Opening mid-summer. 2088 Larpenteur Av. W., St. Paul, bellmuseum.umn.edu Architects: Perkins+Will, Minneapolis

New facade for the Minnesota Museum of American Art.

Minnesota Museum of American Art After moving into the historic Pioneer Endicott complex in 2013, this under-the-radar museum (and its gem of a collection) is finally gaining the much-needed gallery and arts education space it deserves. Hurrah! The expansion earns serious bonus points for emphasizing street-level square footage, which will hopefully inject a jolt of energy into downtown St. Paul’s somnolent sidewalk scene. The opening is scheduled for year’s end. 141 E. 4th St., St. Paul, mmaa.org Architect: VJAA, Minneapolis

Gallery: Renderings of the new soccer stadium in St. Paul which is now under construction. Gallery: Renderings of the new soccer stadium in St. Paul which is now under construction. Gallery: Renderings of the new soccer stadium in St. Paul which is now under construction. Gallery: Renderings of the new soccer stadium in St. Paul which is now under construction.