RIO DE JANEIRO — Firefighters say 10 people have died in an early morning fire at a training facility of one Brazil's largest soccer clubs.
The fire happened Friday at the Ninho de Urubu training ground of Flamengo soccer club in western Rio de Janeiro.
Firefighters said the victims have yet to be identified. Local media reported that the fire happened in a dorm where youth players sleep.
Images from Globo TV from a helicopter showed smoke emerging from a charred area.
Like many professional clubs in soccer-crazed Brazil, Flamengo has a youth development program for promising young players in their early teens.
Many players stay at the facilities while training.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
6 arrests in killing of journalist who exposed FIFA official
Six people have been arrested and released on bail in connection with last month's killing in Ghana of an undercover journalist who exposed a high-ranking official at FIFA as corrupt, police said on Friday.
World
New Zealander freed after arrest in Kenya, near Somalia
A New Zealander held in police custody for several days on suspicion of links to extremist rebels has been freed by a Kenyan court.
World
Former Polish prime minister Jan Olszewski dies at 88
Jan Olszewski, a Polish anti-communist dissident and former prime minister, has died. He was 88.
World
France: Italy ambassador recall is an important warning
France kept up pressure Friday on Italy amid their biggest diplomatic spat since World War II, as French and Italian business leaders appealed to their countries' leaders to restore calm.
World
10 people have died in fire at Brazil soccer team complex
Firefighters say 10 people have died in an early morning fire at a training facility of one Brazil's largest soccer clubs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.