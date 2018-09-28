Whether you want to brighten a single space or redo an entire home, where can you save? Many low-cost alternatives can provide high style at an affordable price. Looking to get a luxurious look for less? Here are some tips and cost-saving design hacks to keep in mind:

1. Look for fabric blends. From pillow fabric to area rugs, blends of various materials are often lower in price.

2. Consider indoor/outdoor materials and fabrics. A popular cost-saving designer idea is to use indoor/outdoor area rugs indoors. Typically the rugs are modern in design, long-lasting and a fraction of the cost.

3. Source locally. A large part of the cost of an item may be related to the cost of shipping and handling. Whenever possible, pick up an item in-store.

4. Use mirrors instead of artwork. Mirrors tend to be less expensive than artwork, and can be used in pairs or in a series.

5. Go frameless. Instead of using framed artwork, consider gallery-wrapped artwork instead. The pieces are printed canvases that have been wrapped around a wood frame. Gallery-wrapped artwork is considerably less expensive than artwork that is framed.

Affordable floor mirrors add polish to this living room fireplace.

6. Go to sample sales. Sample sales, in which floor models are sold, are a great way to score a great find at a fraction of the cost of a new item. While the items are sold as-is, they aren’t really used, and in many cases are in like-new condition.

7. Use side tables instead of traditional nightstands. Night tables will not only save money, but help to create a lighter look in a space.

8. Consider glass instead of wood. Glass tables will be a lower-cost alternative in most instances.

9. Paint. Painting is one of the least expensive ways to add color and help decorate a space.

10. Repurpose. Whenever possible, consider repurposing or re-using an existing item in a creative or unique way.

Cathy Hobbs is a New York-based TV host and interior design and home-staging expert.










