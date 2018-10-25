AMMAN, Jordan — Flash floods swept away a group of teachers and students who were on a school trip near the Dead Sea on Thursday, killing 14 and wounding 22, a website linked to Jordan's military said.

The students from a private school and their adult chaperones were touring near the Dead Sea when heavy rains led to flash floods in the area, Health Minister Ghazi al-Zaben and official media said.

Al-Zaben initially put the death toll at 10, but the Hala Akhbar website, linked to the military, later reported that 14 members of the group were killed and 22 injured.

The Israeli military said it dispatched an elite search and rescue team to the area at the request of the Jordanian government.

Jordan's state news agency Petra said Prime Minister Omar Razzaz was at the scene to oversee the rescue mission.