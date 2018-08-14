DENVER — Firefighters say 10 people have been injured, one critically, after an apparent natural gas explosion in Denver.
A portion of a brick rowhouse was leveled in Tuesday's blast just south of downtown.
Denver Fire Department spokesman Capt. Greg Pixley said some of those injured were burned.
Television helicopter footage showed pieces of wood thrown like sticks and bricks spilled on the ground in front of the one-story building.
