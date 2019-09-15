Jurassic world

Sever’s Corn Maze has a new and permanent home. Still located in Shakopee, its expanded amusement area includes not only a corn maze that covers more than 14 acres, but new food and beverage options, expanded corn pits, a gift shop and Safari North Wildlife Park. This year’s prehistoric theme pays homage to the first-ever maze, which was a T. rex. (Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 3, plus MEA weekend. $14-$17. 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee. seversfallfestival.com)

Evil greens

The Bell Museum exposes the threats of seemingly beautiful blooms in “Wicked Plants.” Inspired by Amy Stewart’s bestselling book about “botanical atrocities,” the exhibit is set in a derelict Victorian-era home filled with heinous vegetation that burns, stinks and even kills. Through a blend of science, storytelling and history, it will expose the variety of threats that plants such as nightshade pose. (Sept. 21-Jan. 5. Bell Museum of Natural History, 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights. bellmuseum.umn.edu.)

Anatomy 101

Those who are easily made queasy should brace themselves for the Science Museum’s next exhibit, “Body Worlds Rx.” Visitors will get a look at diseases inside real human bodies that have been preserved by plastination. See how improper health and lifestyle choices cause conditions such as heart disease and obesity. The museum’s Omnitheater also reopens Oct. 17 with “Superpower Dogs” after getting an upgrade with new projection technology. (Exhibit runs Oct. 4-Jan. 5. $14.95-$19.95. Science Museum of Minnesota, 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. smm.org.)

Chunky pumpkins

Farmers have spent all summer fattening up their gourds for this annual competition. The most mammoth will win a prize during the great pumpkin weigh-off. Giant pumpkins will also be used as transportation in a regatta where rowers guide their floating fruit down the St. Croix River. The event includes kids’ activities, a vendor market, chili cook-off and beer garden. (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 12-13. Free. Lowell Park, 201 Water St., Stillwater. harvestfeststillwater.com)

Harvest days

School will be out for MEA weekend, but parents can sneak a little history lesson in while having fun at Oliver Kelley Farm. The weekend exposes visitors to fall chores such as field work, husking corn and storing produce. It’s not all work, though — kids can make a cornhusk doll and watch demonstrations in the kitchen. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-20. $6-$12. 15788 Kelley Farm Road, Elk River. mnhs.org/kelleyfarm)

Carve-o-rama

Ready your front porch for the spookiest of seasons with a carved pumpkin. Gibbs Farm hosts a carving event where guests can customize their own pumpkin or squash with a silly or scary face. Experts will lead the group with tips and ideas for decorating. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 12. $5-$8. Gibbs Farm, 2097 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights. rchs.com.)

Halloween Spooktacular

There will be no ghouls or zombies lurking about at this Halloween party. Kids and parents can put on their costume and trick-or-treat around the Minnesota Children’s Museum. The non-spooky party features art projects, carnival activities and a costume parade. (6-9 p.m. Oct. 26-27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 28. $15. Minnesota Children’s Museum, St. Paul. mcm.org.)

Elmo & pals

As fast as you can say “Abby Cadabby,” the Sesame Street gang is back with the live show “Make Your Magic.” Follow along as the toddlers’ favorite red monster wants to learn a magic trick when a magician comes to Sesame Street to perform. The musical theater performance introduces the fun of science and inspirational encouragement about working hard and never giving up. (1 & 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Xcel Energy Center, W. 7th and Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul xcelenergycenter.com)

‘Baby Shark Live!’

The infectious children’s song now has a live stage production. Go on an aquatic adventure with Baby Shark and friend Pinkfong to sing and dance to classic tunes such as “Wheels on the Bus” and of course “Baby Shark.” The show features interactive LED screens, audience participation and special effects. (6 p.m. Oct. 30. $25.50-$55.50. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. hennepintheatretrust.org)

Night at the museum

Get your teen off the couch and free of the earbuds and cell for a night of art fun. Teen Takeover at Walker Art Center is a specially curated event to cure the “meh’s,” with performances, free gallery admission, art activities and snacks. (6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. walkerart.org)

