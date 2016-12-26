ASHLAND, Wis. — Authorities have rescued 10 anglers left stranded after the ice floes they were on broke off on Chequamegon Bay in northern Wisconsin.

The Ashland Fire Department says the incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Bono Creek area between Washburn and Ashland.

KBJR-TV (http://bit.ly/2hIbWnQ) reports the fire department dispatched its "ice angel" rescue craft to rescue two groups of anglers stuck on the ice.

Ashland Fire Capt. Scott Thimm says as rescuers responded, they learned from dispatchers that there were actually two groups of people stranded.

Thimm says the first group of five was rescued, and then the second group. All were returned safely to shore.