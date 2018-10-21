BERLIN — German police say about 10,000 people have taken part in a protest against the anti-migrant group PEGIDA in the eastern city of Dresden.
Mainstream parties, labor unions and civil society groups staged a march with the slogan "heart not hatred."
PEGIDA, whose name stands for Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West, celebrated its fourth birthday Sunday.
German news agency dpa reported that the group held a separate rally in Dresden, attended by about 5,000 people.
