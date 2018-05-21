MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Maplewood police say they're investigating the death of a 1-year-old child.
Initial findings indicate Andrew Her was believed to be inside a home when family members shifted parking places Sunday about 9:30 p.m. Police say the boy had wandered outside and was accidentally struck by a vehicle.
He was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police Cmdr. Dave Kvam says the driver of the vehicle was cooperative and was not believed to be under the influence of anything.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Star Tribune launches redesigned, updated news app for iOS, Android
Based on feedback from users, the app has been rebuilt from the ground up and offers breaking news alerts, a better user experience, more visuals,…
State + Local
15 years in prison for 'hacker-for-hire' defendant who targeted govt. agencies in Minn.
His targets included business rivals and government agencies and schools in Minnesota.
National
Democratic governor candidates face deadline to speak
Democratic candidates for governor who want to speak at the state party convention on June 1 face a deadline this week to prove they have collected enough signatures to get on the primary ballot.
Local
Man found guilty of dealing drugs that led to overdose death
A Wisconsin man has been convicted of selling drugs that led to overdoses in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area.
Local
Dad, son drown while kayaking on northern Minnesota lake
Neither victim was wearing a life jacket