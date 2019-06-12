LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia say one teen has been accused of killing another after they argued about a video game controller.
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said deputies responded to a call about loud noises at a mobile home park in Lithia Springs around 12:45 a.m. Monday. They found 17-year-old Gonzalo Lamar Gonzalez-Abara dead and arrested 16-year-old Gabriel Martinez Cruz.
Lithia Springs is about 20 miles west of Atlanta.
Hambrick said an investigation determined the two teenagers were arguing about a video game controller when Gonzalez-Abara was shot.
Cruz has been charged as an adult on counts of malice murder and tampering with evidence.
