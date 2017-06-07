HUDSON, Wis. — Police say the Minnesota teen who drowned in a western Wisconsin river is the half-brother of a man who took his own life in April after fatally shooting the mother of his child, her father and her sister.

Police say 19-year-old Jeffery Arkis Taylor, of St. Paul, was swimming with friends in the St. Croix (kroy) River in Hudson Tuesday when he disappeared under water. Divers recovered Taylor's body about an hour later.

Taylor was arrested in April after he was found hiding in a shed with his half-brother's 18-month-old daughter following the triple homicide in St. Paul. He was released after police determined he was trying to protect his niece.

Authorities say his half-brother, Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor, killed himself after fatally shooting his 19-year-old girlfriend, Maria McIntosh, her 17-year-old sister Olivia and their dad, Wade McIntosh.