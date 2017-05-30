A person sitting in a van was struck by gunfire in a midafternoon shooting in north Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood, according to scanner reports.

Police were called to the area of N. 30th and Irving avenues — near Jordan Park — on a shots fired report, according to scanner audio posted on the True North Minneapolis and Minneapolis Scanner Facebook pages. When they arrived, they found the victim in a blue van, bleeding from a gunshot wound, according to dispatchers. The victim’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

The shooting occurred about 2:35 p.m., the reports said.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Dispatchers described the suspect’s vehicle as a white Jeep that was seen driving away from the scene, heading westbound on Lowry Avenue.