TORRANCE, Calif. — Police in Southern California are hunting for a gunman who shot one person at one of the nation's largest malls.
Stores have been locked down and some people evacuated from the sprawling Del Amo Fashion Center just south of Los Angeles.
Police Officer Craig Durling says the shooting was reported Monday afternoon.
Durling says it's believed the attacker fled the mall but most stores are locked down until police can search them.
The Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The mall has more than 250 stores.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Justice Department: Census citizenship quest wasn't devious
Justice Department lawyers say new claims casting the addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census in a devious light are false.
Nation
1 shot at Southern California shopping mall
Police in Southern California are hunting for a gunman who shot one person at one of the nation's largest malls.
National
House panel moves toward contempt vote over census docs
House Democrats are moving to hold Trump administration officials in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas for documents related to the Trump administration's decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
National
California governor won't free Manson follower Van Houten
California Gov. Gavin Newsom overruled a parole board's decision to free Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten on Monday, marking the third time a governor has stopped the release of the youngest member of Manson's murderous cult.
National
California turns to military technology to help fight fires
California has a new level of cooperation with the Pentagon as it tries to avoid another deadly, destructive fire season, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday, downplaying friction with President Donald Trump's administration.