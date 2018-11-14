DEL RIO, Texas — A pilot is dead and another was injured after a training jet crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.
The base said in a statement on its Facebook page that the T-38C Talon crashed at approximately 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday. The surviving pilot was transferred to Val Verde Regional Medical Center. The pilot's condition was not immediately known.
The names of the pair are being withheld pending notifications of next of kin.
The crash is under investigation by a board of officers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Ex-Pilot Flying J head's racist remarks delay prison time
A former Pilot Flying J president convicted of fraud will get to spend Christmas at home.
National
Records: FBI met with man accused of threatening synagogue
Court records say the FBI met with a North Carolina man days before he was accused of threatening a synagogue this month.
National
Appeals court to hear case of ex-Saints star Smith's killer
A Louisiana appellate court is set to hear the case of Cardell Hayes, convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.
National
AP sources: Trump mulling a wide-ranging shakeup
President Donald Trump is weighing an administration-wide shakeup as he looks to prepare his White House for divided government, but it is unclear who is going and who is staying.
National
1 pilot killed, 1 hurt in jet crash at Texas Air Force base
A pilot is dead and another was injured after a training jet crashed at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.