PORTLAND, Ore. — Officials say that a person has been shot and wounded at Portland International Airport and is expected to survive.
KATU-TV reports the person was shot at Friday morning and that the incident was initially reported at 5:20 a.m. as a disturbance at a baggage claim area.
Officials say that the person who was shot was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.
The investigation prompted authorities to limit the airport's arrivals road to rideshares and taxis. Other drivers were being rerouted to the departures road and parking garages.
No details were immediately disclosed on what led to the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Feds crack Medicare gene test fraud that peddled cheek swabs
Federal law enforcement officials say they've taken down a $2-billion Medicare fraud scheme that enticed seniors to get their cheeks swabbed for unneeded DNA tests.
Music
Winners announced at International Bluegrass Music Awards
Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers won entertainer of the year and collaborative recording of the year at the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Awards.
Variety
Sand from ship channel dredging improves Galveston beaches
Dredging of the Galveston Ship Channel has provided sand to improve four blocks of Galveston beaches.
Magazine
Former PBS travel host, St. Paul's Rudy Maxa, launches a tour business but still offers free tips
Former PBS travel host Rudy Maxa, who calls St. Paul home, branches into the tour business.
Variety
15-year-old is latest killed in St. Louis-area gun violence
St. Louis County police are searching for the person who fatally shot a 15-year-old boy who's the latest of more than a dozen child victims killed in area gun violence this year.