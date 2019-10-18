ST. PAUL, Minn. — One woman is dead and five others are injured in a head-on crash in St. Paul.
Police say two vehicles carrying nine people collided in the Battle Creek neighborhood Thursday evening. An 18-year-old woman who was thrown from a vehicle died at the scene. Authorities say three men suffered critical injuries and two people have noncritical injuries.
Investigators say one car carrying six people turned into the path of the second car and struck it head on. They are working to determine whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.
