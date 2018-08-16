ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police say they've made an arrest in a fatal stabbing in a St. Paul park.
Authorities say one person was stabbed numerous times Wednesday night and died at the scene in St. Paul Park near the Nuevas Fronteras Spanish Immersion School. A suspect was arrested and is being held in the Washington County Jail.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Wisconsin unemployment under 3 percent for sixth month
Wisconsin's unemployment rate has been under 3 percent for the past six months, an indicator of economic health that Gov. Scott Walker has been touting on the campaign trail.
South Metro
Longtime Farmington police chief asked to step down by city council
Chief Brian Lindquist has served as police chief for 12 years and said the request was surprising.
West Metro
Body found in wildlife refuge creek in Bloomington
Discovery made this morning by someone walking on a trail.
National
Biden endorses Kaul in Wisconsin attorney general race
Former Vice President Joe Biden is endorsing Democrat Josh Kaul in Wisconsin's attorney general race.
Minneapolis
Nearly 3 years in prison for driver who smashed into toddler on Mpls. playground
Kabaar Powell Jr. entered guilty plea last month, drove without a license for years
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.