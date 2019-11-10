RED WING, Minn. — One person is dead after a residential fire in Red Wing.

Firefighters were called Sunday morning and were told the home might still be occupied. Crews arrived and were met with fire at the front porch and in the living room with heavy smoke throughout the first and second floors.

During a search of the house a victim was found on the first floor and removed by firefighters. The victim was taken to a Red Wing hospital and pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not been determined. The state fire marshal's office is investigating along with Red Wing police.