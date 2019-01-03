ALBERT LEA, Minn. — One person is dead after a police shooting in Albert Lea.
The police department says officers responded to a 911 call involving a person in an alley about 10 a.m. Thursday and ended up shooting the person, who died at the scene.
No one else was hurt. Further details about the incident were not immediately released.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the incident. The officers involved are on standard paid administrative leave.
