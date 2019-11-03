LA CROSSE, Wis. — La Crosse police say one person is dead after a shooting on the city's north side.
Police were called to the shooting around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Authorities found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim died at a hospital.
The La Crosse Tribune reports the name of the victim has not been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
1 person dead after La Crosse shooting
La Crosse police say one person is dead after a shooting on the city's north side.
West Metro
Gunfire erupts at Bloomington house party, killing one man and injuring another
No arrests have been announced.
Local
Milwaukee police arrest suspect in acid attack
Milwaukee police report an arrest in an acid attack that sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.
Local
Charges: Man painted car after crash that killed 2 sisters
Prosecutors allege a Milwaukee man painted his car after a hit-and-run crash that killed two young sisters.
Local
Man fatally shot in St. Paul; city's 4th homicide in week
St. Paul has reported its fourth homicide in a week.