CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — One person is dead after an early Monday house fire in central Wisconsin, authorities said.
Crews were called just after 2 a.m. Monday to the home in Clintonville. Firefighters found a body when they entered the house.
Officials said there was a language barrier between the caller and dispatcher that made it difficult to get to the location.
The Wisconsin state fire marshal is helping investigate, WLUK-TV reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Supreme Court's Kelly raises nearly $1 million in 13 months
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly raised almost $190,000 in January, bringing his 13-month campaign fundraising total to nearly $1 million, campaign finance reports filed Monday show.
Local
1 person dead after house fire in central Wisconsin
One person is dead after an early Monday house fire in central Wisconsin, authorities said.
St. Paul
Marijuana use by driver is suspected factor in St. Paul crash that killed pedestrian
The 18-year-old motorist was jailed, later released pending blood test results. Victim's ID is released.
National
Wisconsin Republicans propose tax cuts for farmers
Wisconsin farmers would receive up to a $7,500 tax break this year under a bill that's part of a fast-moving package of proposals Assembly Republicans unveiled Monday to dovetail with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' special session call to help the state's struggling agriculture industry.
Minneapolis
Man fatally shot on Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis identified
Suspect will make his first court appearance Monday