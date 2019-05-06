SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — One person is dead after a fire at a Sun Prairie apartment complex.
Firefighters responded to the blaze about 9:15 p.m. Sunday. After it was put out, authorities found a body in a second-story apartment. The identity wasn't immediately released.
The cause of the fire in the 16-unit building wasn't immediately determined. One other resident was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
