MUNCIE, Ind. — A coroner says one of seven people shot at an off-campus party near Ball State University in Indiana has died.

Delaware County Coroner Rick Howell says 17-year-old Daymarr Kennedy was pronounced dead at 11:45 a.m. Monday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

The (Muncie) Star Press reports Kennedy was one of three young men critically wounded in the shootings early Saturday . The two others remained hospitalized Monday.

Police have arrested 19-year-old VaShaun Harnett of Muncie and charged him with two counts of attempted murder. Harnett is being held in the Delaware County Jail.

The university said in a statement Saturday that Harnett is not a Ball State student. It said one of the shooting victims was a student who had been treated and released from a Muncie hospital.