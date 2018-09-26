KENOSHA, Wis. — Authorities are still looking for one of two suspects wanted in an armed robbery, high-speed chase, crash and home invasion in southeastern Wisconsin.

Sheriff's officials say two men armed with handguns robbed a gas station in Mount Pleasant Tuesday night. Racine County sheriff's deputies and Mount Pleasant police began pursuing the suspects who were in a stolen car. The chase about 10:30 p.m. continued on Interstate 94 into Kenosha County where tire deflation devices were used. The suspects exited the interstate at Bristol where they crashed into a police squad car and ran from their vehicle.

About 4 a.m. Wednesday a Bristol resident called authorities to say he shot at a man trying to break into his home. The suspect ran away. Sheriff's officials say that wounded suspect was found riding a bike along I-94 and was arrested.