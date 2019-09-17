MILWAUKEE — One of the latest victims of gunfire in Milwaukee is just one month old.
Police say the baby boy and a 20-year-old woman were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon on Milwaukee's northwest side. The two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities are looking for suspects.
