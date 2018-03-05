HURLEY, Wis. — Bond has been set at $1 million for each of four men charged with a New Year's Day homicide in Iron County.

WJFW-TV reports three men, Richard Allen, James Lussier and Joseph Lussier, appeared in person in Iron County Circuit Court Monday. A fourth defendant, Evan Oungst, appeared via video. Curtis Wolfe is also charged in Wayne Valliere Jr.'s death, but he did not appear in court.

All five men are facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse. The victim's body was found near Mercer on New Year's Day. Authorities say the men suspected Valliere was police informant and that they were upset about stolen drugs.

The victim's father, Wayne Valliere Sr. was in court Monday and told WJFW-TV he's relieved the judge set the bond so high.