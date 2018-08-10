LA CROSSE, Wis. — Bail has been raised to $1 million for a La Crosse man accused of killing his former girlfriend and disposing of her body in a Vernon County lake.

Thirty-eight-year-old Erik Sackett is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Erin Somvilai. Her body was found by a fisherman in Runge Hollow Lake June 17, nearly two weeks after her family reported her missing. An autopsy indicates the 35-year-old mother of two died of homicidal violence, but was not more specific.

Sackett has been in the La Crosse County Jail on an unrelated sexual assault case since June 12. He did not submit a plea Thursday.