MADRID — Spanish authorities say one migrant has died and 200 others have entered Spain when a large group of migrants attacked a fence separating Spain's North African enclave of Melilla from Morocco.
A representative of Spain's government in Melilla says the migrant appears to have died from a heart attack. Officials are waiting for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
The representative says at least three other migrants were injured when some 300 sub-Saharan Africans tried to climb the high border fence on Sunday. The official says 200 migrants managed to reach Spanish territory.
Spain this year has seen a spike in migrants who try to reach the European Union nation either via its two North African enclaves or by crossing the Mediterranean Sea in small boats.
