TOWN OF LISBON, Wis. — Sheriff's officials have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in Waukesha County.
A man was killed in the Town of Lisbon on Wednesday. Another man is in custody. A neighbor, Gary Pinter, tells WITI-TV he has known the victim since he was a young boy. Pinter says the young man had recently graduated from high school and lived with his grandmother.
It's not clear what motivated the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Wis. town on edge with search for missing teen, slain parents
The Barron County sheriff said 13-year-old Jayme Closs was in the home when her parents were shot and killed. She has been missing ever since.
Local
Altercation outside St. Paul bar ends with fatal shooting
Police say an altercation outside a St. Paul bar ended in a fatal shooting.
West Metro
Motorcyclist from Hopkins dies in collision with pickup in Minnetonka
Excelsior Boulevard was closed in both directions for hours, police said.
St. Paul
Man shot dead in St. Paul; the shooter calls police
Two handguns were recovered from the scene.
Local
Man found dead in Oshkosh died from beating
Police say a man found dead in his Oshkosh home last week had been beaten five days before he died.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.