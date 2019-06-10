MADISON, Wis. — Authorities in Madison say one man died and another was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Monona during the swim portion of the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin triathlon.
Fire Department officials say the first man was found unresponsive in Lake Monona around 7:50 a.m. Sunday. The second man was found unresponsive in the water about an hour later.
A Fire Department spokeswoman tells the Wisconsin State Journal it's possible both men may have suffered a medical emergency that caused them to go under water.
She says there is no indication that the two incidents were related.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
U.S., Thailand are last teams to kick off World Cup
The Women's World Cup is well underway but the United States, the defending champions, are on hold.
Sports
French Open champ Barty up to career-best No. 2 in rankings
French Open champion Ash Barty's first Grand Slam title has lifted her to a career-best No. 2 in the WTA rankings.
Lynx
Lynx rookie Shepard out for season after tearing ACL
"It's heartbreaking," coach Cheryl Reeve said. A power forward with the ability to stretch the floor on offense, Jessica Shepard had emerged as a key contributor in the team's 4-2 start.
Twins
David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.
Sports
Sharapova to return at Mallorca Open after shoulder injury
Maria Sharapova will return to tennis at next week's Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January.