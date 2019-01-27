ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are investigating the city's third homicide of the new year.
Authorities say two men were shot during a party at a St. Paul house early Saturday. One man died at the scene. Paramedics took the other man to Regions Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports police requested a Metro Transit bus to bring about 20 possible witnesses to police headquarters for questioning.
Investigators are looking into what prompted the shooting.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
St. Paul sees drop in homicides, increase in reported rapes
The city's year-end crime statistics for 2018 showed a 7.2 percent drop from the previous year in the most serious offenses.
Local
1 man dead, another wounded in St. Paul house party shooting
Police in St. Paul are investigating the city's third homicide of the new year.
Local
1-2 winter punch is coming: Up to 8" of snow, then extreme cold
For once, the Twin Cities is right smack in the middle of the winter storm warning zone, starting Sunday afternoon and running into Monday.
Local
Hungry for data on food safety? In Minnesota, it's more than a click away
Minnesota is alone in not publishing restaurant inspection data online.
South Metro
Twin Cities man pulled over with 14 gallon-sized bags of THC gummies gets a month in jail
Police also found in his home 183 sealed bags of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about $26,000 in a cardboard box, according to the criminal complaint.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.