SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — Sauk Rapids police say one man is dead and another hospitalized after a shooting.

Police responded to a report of gunshots just before 3 a.m. Friday. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to St. Cloud Hospital, but the St. Cloud Times reports one man died of his injuries.

Sauk Rapids Police Chief Perry Beise says the second victim was recovering from surgery.

Police are withholding the names of both victims. No suspects are in custody, but the police chief says police "do have leads" and there is no risk to the public.