MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say an 18-year-old man died after he entered another man's home and a shootout ensued.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on Milwaukee's north side. Police say they suspect the 18-year-old was trying to rob the other man's house.
The deceased's name has not been released. The home's resident was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
