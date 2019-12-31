Police in St. Cloud have arrested one man and are looking for two others in connection with a fatal nightclub stabbing downtown over the weekend.

The stabbing of a 29-year-old man occurred about 1:25 a.m. Sunday in the Red Carpet Nightclub at 11 S. 5th Av., police said. He was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital and died there. The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

Authorities have yet to disclose any details about what might have led to the stabbing.

Police have since identified three male suspects, all from St. Cloud, in the killing. They arrested one of them, a 27-year-old man, on Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Still at large are suspects Christopher Lamar Johnson, 26, and Lawrence Michael Johnson, 28.

“We are looking for the public’s help in locating these individuals,” police said in a statement. “If located, we ask that people not approach the suspects and instead immediately notify police.”

Lawrence Michael Johnson

Anyone with information about the killing is urged to contact police at (320) 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.