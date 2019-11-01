STUART, Fla. — Officials say a plane crash ahead of a Florida air show has left one person dead.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that the crash occurred Friday afternoon at Witham Field, where the Stuart Air Show is scheduled for this weekend.
Martin County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Chris Kammel says the pilot was running a practice routine when the plane went nose down into the runway. Witnesses reported seeing a large plume of black smoke at the crash site. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Air show organizers didn't immediately decide if the event would proceed as scheduled.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Rule would let faith-based groups exclude LGBT parents
The Trump administration on Friday proposed a rule that would allow faith-based foster care and adoption agencies to continue getting taxpayer funding even if they exclude LGBT families and others from their services based on religious beliefs.
Variety
1 killed while practicing for Florida air show
Officials say a plane crash ahead of a Florida air show has left one person dead.
Stage & Arts
Fizzy musical at Old Log Theatre gets away with 'Murder'
Review: Witty "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" focuses on a charming hero who happens to be a serial killer.
National
Advocates rally for the start of Oklahoma permitless gun law
Gun rights advocates are celebrating the start of a new law that allows most adults in Oklahoma to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training.
National
In California blaze, Spanish-speaking immigrants find help
Two years ago, when fires ravaged Northern California, where tens of thousands of Latinos in the U.S. illegally work at farms and vineyards, displaced families were seen sleeping on beaches or in their cars.