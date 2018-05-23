MADRID — Authorities in northwestern Spain say a blast at a fireworks storage facility has killed at least one person and injured 26 others, including seven children.

The emergency services in the region of Galicia first reported the blast near the town of Tui, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) south of Vigo and near the border with Portugal, around 5 p.m. local time (1500 GMT; 11 a.m. EDT).

Galicia's regional government said that 19 adults and seven minors were being treated at hospitals.

Spanish news agency Europa Press said the blast had been felt kilometers away from a private house where the fireworks had been stored. Houses around it had been damaged by the explosion, the agency said.

It wasn't immediately possible to explain the discrepancy of the blast's location.