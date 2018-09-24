BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Southern California authorities say one person has died in a weekend shooting that also left four others wounded.
Bakersfield police say in a statement officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday and found that the people had been shot in a residential neighborhood of the city north of Los Angeles.
Officials say one man later died. A woman was hospitalized in critical condition with serious injuries. Three others suffered wounds that are not life-threatening.
Investigators have not released any information about suspects or a possible motive.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.