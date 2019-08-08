MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say one person was killed and three others were hurt in a high-speed, hit-and-run crash caused by a drunken driver in Madison.
Police say the crash happened early Thursday on the east side when a BMW convertible going about 80 to 100 mph rear-ended an SUV. A 71-year-old man in the SUV was killed while his 69-year-old wife was injured.
The State Journal reports the man driving the BMW and two passengers fled on foot after the crash, but the driver and one passenger returned to the scene a short time later.
The BMW driver suffered a broken shoulder and cuts, while his female passenger had minor injuries. The 32-year-old Madison man is facing a number of felonies.
