MOSCOW — A local official says one person has been killed and three injured after a bomb went off at the entrance of the local branch of Russia's main intelligence agency.
Governor Igor Orlov told Russian news agencies on Wednesday that an explosive device went off at the entrance of the FSB's office in the city of Akhangelsk in northern Russia. Three people have been hospitalized and one person has been killed.
Orlov also said authorities were boosting security measures at all public offices after the attack.
Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee confirmed the blast but would not immediately provide details.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Austria says it won't sign UN global migration pact
The Austrian government said Wednesday that it won't sign a global compact to promote safe and orderly migration, citing concerns about national sovereignty as it joined neighboring Hungary in shunning the agreement.
World
Indian court seeks pricing of Rafale jet deal with France
India's top court has ordered the government to provide pricing details of 36 Rafale fighter jets it is buying from France.
World
German finance minister advocates steep rise in minimum wage
Germany's finance minister is advocating a steep increase in the country's minimum wage as his struggling center-left party tries to reverse a slump in its popularity.
World
First flight departs from Istanbul's new airport
The first flight from Istanbul's newly inaugurated airport has taken off bound for the capital, Ankara.
World
Singaporean accused of NKorea dealings to talk to officials
A Singaporean businessman facing criminal charges in the United States for allegedly violating sanctions against North Korea said he was taking the concerns "very seriously."
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.