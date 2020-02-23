One person died and three others were injured Friday night in a three-vehicle crash in Rosemount.

Map: 1 dies in three-car crash Map: 1 dies in three-car crash

First responders were called to the scene at County Road 46 (E. 160th Street) and Blaine Avenue, in Dakota County, just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

One person died at the scene and three were taken to area hospitals. No further details were available Saturday.

The State Patrol continues to investigate, and the Hennepin County medical examiner will release the identity of the person who died.

STAFF REPORT