KATHMANDU, Nepal — An explosion outside a telecommunications company in the Nepalese capital killed one person and wounded two others, police said Saturday.
The victims Friday night were passing by the main entrance of the Ncell mobile network operator company on the southern edge of Kathmandu when the blast happened.
The explosion startled the neighborhood and shattered windows in nearby buildings.
Police have detained six people for questioning. No one has claimed responsibility.
The company is mostly owned by Malaysia-based Axiata Group Berhad.
It is one of the two biggest mobile network companies in Nepal and is also battling court cases over alleged failure to pay taxes.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
National
Trump picks ambassador to Canada for UN post
President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has selected Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, as his nominee to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
World
1 killed, 2 wounded in explosion in Nepalese capital
An explosion outside a telecommunications company in the Nepalese capital killed one person and wounded two others, police said Saturday.
World
Aid showdown: Venezuela opposition prepares to deliver goods
Venezuelans frustrated over their nation's crippling food and medical shortages are expected to join opposition leaders Saturday in a potentially risky push to deliver international aid that Nicolas Maduro has refused to accept into the country.
World
Venezuela opposition leader Guaido appears at aid concert
Defying orders banning him from leaving Venezuela, opposition leader Juan Guaido made a surprise appearance at the end of star-studded aid concert in neighboring Colombia, joining thousands of other Venezuelans in pressuring President Nicolas Maduro into allowing the delivery of emergency food and medicine.
World
The Latest: Venezuela partially closes Colombian border
The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.