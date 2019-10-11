MILWAUKEE — One person was killed and three others, including two children, were wounded in a shooting on Milwaukee's north side.
The shooting happened Thursday evening in the city's Metcalfe Park neighborhood. Police say a 38-year-old victim died at the scene and a 14-year-old is in grave condition. A 10-year-old and 26-year-old were also shot. There's no word on their conditions.
Officers patrolling in the neighborhood heard the gunfire. Police Capt. David Salazar said the officers saw the suspect shooting and chased him for several blocks before arresting him. Salazar says all the victims were in the street when they were shot.
