HASTINGS, Minn. — Sheriff's officials say a house explosion in Dakota County has killed a woman and severely burned a man.
Firefighters and deputies were dispatched to a house south of Hampton about 6:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found a man wandering the scene of the blast with severe burns over much of his body. The man said he was looking for his wife.
The man was taken to the burn center at Regions Hospital.
Authorities say a body was recovered from the debris about 9 a.m. It's believed the man and woman were the only occupants of the house at the time of the explosion.
The sheriff's office says it received reports from those that heard the explosion in Hastings, some 12 miles (19 kilometers) away.
