STELLA, Wis. — Authorities say one man was killed and another man injured in an ATV accident in Oneida County.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says the ATV operator, 50-year-old Piotr Tomaszewski, died Saturday when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The crash injured a passenger, 56-year-old Maciej Turek.
The sheriff's office says the two men are from Illinois. No further information was released.
