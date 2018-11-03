If you’re an adult in America, there’s a better than 1 in 3 chance that you’ll eat fast food today — if you haven’t already.

New survey data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that 36.6 percent of us eat some kind of fast food on any given day. That includes 37.9 percent of men and 35.4 percent of women, according to a report published Wednesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Fast food is on the menu all day long. On a typical day, 22.7 percent of Americans get their breakfast from a fast-food outlet. At lunchtime, 43.7 percent of Americans pick up a quick meal, and 42 percent do the same for dinner. Another 22.8 percent get a snack from a fast-food joint. (Clearly, many Americans are eating fast food more than once a day.)

Nearly half of American men — 48.3 percent — eat fast food for lunch on any given day. That’s significantly more than the 39.1 percent of women who do the same.

On the other hand, about 1 in 4 women (25.7 percent) treat themselves to a fast-food snack on a typical day, compared with 1 in 5 men (19.5 percent).

The conventional wisdom about fast food is that people eat it when they can’t afford something better, due to a lack of money or a lack of time. But the report reveals that this isn’t necessarily the case.

In fact, the more money someone has, the more likely he or she is to partake of fast food on any given day.

About 32 percent of people who earn less than 130 percent of the federal poverty line — $32,630 a year for a family of four — ate fast food daily.

Among middle-income families (whose income was between 130 percent and 350 percent of the poverty line), 36.4 percent ate fast food on a typical day.

But 42 percent of people above 350 percent of the poverty line — $112,950 a year or more for that size family — were daily consumers.

This might make you wonder whether “fast food” included take-out sushi, Starbucks frappuccinos and organic berries from the farmers market. Fast food was defined broadly in the survey as any item obtained from a “fast food/pizza” establishment. It’s certainly possible that some people interpreted this to mean something other than burgers, fried chicken and sub sandwiches.

The CDC data were gathered from 2013 to 2016 in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, or NHANES, a program that continuously monitors the health and nutritional status of Americans. The NHANES analysis relies on physical examinations and in-person interviews to produce demographic, socioeconomic and health data, including dietary information from a representative sample of about 10,000 adults over the four years.

The data also show that the popularity of fast food varies by racial and ethnic group. Its biggest fans are black Americans, 42.4 percent of whom ate it on a typical day. It was the least enticing to Asian-Americans, though 30.6 percent of them ate it on a typical day as well. In between were whites (37.8 percent) and Latinos (36.5 percent).

By now, you might be wondering what it would take for Americans to dial back their addiction to fast food. The survey results suggest an answer: time.

The most enthusiastic consumers are 20 to 39 years old: 45 percent of them eat fast food on any given day. That figure declines sharply with age, to 38 percent among people 40 to 59, and to 24 percent among those over age 60.

Liz Weinandy, a staff dietitian at the Ohio State University Medical Center who was not involved in writing the report, said that the high rate among 20- to 39-year-olds was particularly troubling.

That period “sets the stage for health issues later in life — heart disease, dementia and so on,” she said. “Also, this is the group that’s having kids, and they’re setting them up for a lifetime of unhealthy eating habits.”

A report by the CDC in 2013 estimated that American adults consume more than 11 percent of their daily calories from fast food. Fast food is generally high in calories, fat and sodium, a combination that increases the risk for cardiovascular and other diseases.

“When we hear about a shark attack, we’re scared and we avoid that beach,” Weinandy said. “But what we really should be afraid of is double cheeseburgers and French fries.”

